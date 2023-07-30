(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A family is grappling with the devastating consequences of domestic violence after the shocking murder of a Fountain mother. The investigation into her death led detectives to arrest her boyfriend, on charges of first-degree murder.

On Wednesday, July 26, the family received the devastating news that 29-year-old Joslyn Teetzel had been killed, allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend of seven years and father of her children, Miles Kirby. Detectives with the Fountain Police Department arrested Kirby on charges of first-degree murder.

The revelation of the domestic violence that Teetzel endured shocked most of her loved ones, who were unaware of the horrifying reality she faced for years within her relationship.

Joslyn had confided about the abuse to only her mother and stepmother. Accounts from her mother, Arlene Teetzel, unveiled a grim picture of escalating physical and emotional abuse that had remained hidden from the broader family circle for the past three years.

“There was one instant he threw her on the table, pulled her up by her hair, and he kicked her with his steel-toe boots. She was bruised from her hip down to her feet… He would kick her out of the house with no shoes, no jacket in the middle of winter, middle of the night, and sometimes without a phone so that she would hide under the car from him,” Arlene said painfully recalling the instances Joslyn told her about.

Arlene, felt helpless as she watched her daughter endure the physical and emotional trauma. Despite her efforts to rescue her and provide a safe haven, Joslyn kept returning to her abusive partner, believing her love could change him. Joslyn told her mom she would exacerbate the situation if she reported the abuse, a decision Arlene would live to regret.

Tragically, Joslyn’s life was cut short, leaving behind four children, aged four to ten, who are struggling to comprehend the loss of both their mother and father, who now faces charges related to her death.

Arlene has taken it upon herself to initiate a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the costs of raising the children and providing them with essential support during this difficult time. The funds raised through the campaign will be used to ensure the children’s well-being, including educational expenses, school clothing, and other necessities.

In the wake of this tragic event, Joslyn’s family is determined to spread an important message – report domestic violence if you suspect it is happening.

“Joslyn, I love you and I miss you. I’m going to miss you for the rest of my life. I wish you were still here, and I wish I would have taken you out of that situation,” Arlene said, sobbing.

If you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation, please reach out for help because you are not alone. TESSA of Colorado Springs is a local resource that can provide shelter, food, and many other means of support for victims of domestic violence.

You can contact them confidentially at (719) 633-3819 or you can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE(7233), TTY 1-800-787-3224 or text “START” to 88788.