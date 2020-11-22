Fountain-Fort Carson, Palmer Ridge to face off in 4A semifinal

COLORADO SPRINGS– Fountain-Fort Carson and Palmer Ridge will face off in the 4A state football playoff semifinal.

Both the Bears and the Trojans won in the first round of the playoffs Saturday. The two-seed Bears took down seven-seed Pine Creek 32-7. After Pine Creek got off a 7-0 start the Bears scored 32 unanswered to win.

Six-seed Fountain-Fort Carson upset three-seed Ponderosa 41-38. The Trojans erased a 10-point halftime deficit as senior running back Q Jones rans for 332 yards and three scores.

The semifinal is on Thanksgiving at 1 p.m. Winner plays the winner of (1) Dakota Ridge vs. (4) Loveland in the state final on December 4 at 6 p.m. at CSU-Pueblo.