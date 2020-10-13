Fountain City Council to talk water quality at Tuesday meeting

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Tuesday night’s City Council meeting is set to begin with a video about water quality in Fountain.

Citizens can attend the meeting virtually and in-person. The agenda notes the City of Fountain Utilities will present: Fountain Water Quality.

No further details were provided.

The Fountain and Security-Widefield areas have struggled with water contamination for decades.

Perfluorinated Compound (PFC) contamination is a known cancer-causing agent that was found in Fountain and Security-Widefield water in 2016.

The contamination is believed to have come from firefighting foam used at Peterson Air Force Base.

For those who would like to come to City Hall for the Meeting, the following guidelines will apply:

Seating will be limited – first come first serve Seats will be placed at social distancing required limits (at least six feet) Masks will be mandatory, IAW the Governor’s Executive Order Attendees will need to supply personal contact information for contact tracing program requirements, so that you can be reached if there has been an exposure to COVID-19.

City Council Agenda for 10.13.20 Meeting

To register for the Fountain City Virtual Council Meeting

on Oct. 13 at 5:30 p.m., click here.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

This article will be updated.