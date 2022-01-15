FOUND: Missing Colorado Springs women and children found safe

COLORADO SPRINGS — A 33-year-old woman and her two children, both boys, ages 3 and 10, missing from Colorado Springs since Jan. 8, 2022, was confirmed safe Saturday, Jan. 15, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

It has been confirmed, the family has returned home and are safe. Thank you to our local media and to our community for the information sharing. — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) January 15, 2022

Tanya Bebb, 33, disappeared on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, from the 4000 block of North Curtis Road in unincorporated El Paso County. She left the residence in a red-colored sedan with a Hispanic male reported to go by the name “Michael”.

She was reported missing to the CSPD on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.