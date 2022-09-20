COLORADO SPRINGS — A 59-year-old woman who was reported as missing in western Colorado Springs earlier this month, has been found safe according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Tuesday, Sept. 20 around 10:30 a.m. that Leonor Enriquez has been found safe, and thanked the community for its assistance. On Sept. 15, CSPD reported that Enriquez was missing, and was last seen on the evening of Sept. 11 near Sinton Road and Fillmore Street.

CSPD said prior to Enriquez being found, she was considered missing and endangered as she had not returned or been in touch with any of her family.