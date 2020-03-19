Fort Carson town hall meeting addresses coronavirus concerns

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Officials on the U.S. Army Fort Carson The Mountain Post said as of Wednesday there are zero positive cases of COVID-19.

To date, 5,163 people have been screened. Eight soldiers are in isolation with coronavirus like symptoms. One person is hospitalized in Colorado Springs for similar symptoms and they are waiting for their test results. 42 people have been tested with 5 negative and the remaining 37 tests are still at the health department waiting for the results. 15 tests were sent in the last 24 hours.

“First a reminder that our Army is in fact first responders to our nation,” said Major General Matthew McFarlane, commander, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson. “We serve to protect and defend the nation. With that in mind, similar to local police, fire, and hospital personnel that are actively working right now, we must do the same. We stay ready to respond to threats overseas or to respond in support of any activity here in our country.”

Officials established “readiness essential” which means the soldiers are vital to their unit’s ability to maintain the minimum required level of readiness to meet our operational contingency missions. Readiness essential does not mean personnel will get free leave or will be off duty until further notice if they aren’t required to be at work. At least once per duty day at a time to be determined by the chain of command every soldier will be required to report to their place of duty for accountability, health assessment, and physical training. This is an opportunity for unit leaders to personally check on the health and welfare of their soldiers and make sure their soldier’s needs and concerns, as well as their family, are addressed.

Officials said they will continue to assess this weekly. This is the third town hall meeting Fort Carson has done amid the coronavirus pandemic.

