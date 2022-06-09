FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson will host the Spartan Race Super and Sprint weekend June 11-12.

Registered participants over the age of 13 will get to test their abilities on obstacles designed by the 4th Infantry Division in addition to the traditional signature Spartan obstacles.

The Super, which will take place June 11, includes 25 Spartan obstacles over 8 miles of rugged terrain. The Sprint, which is the shortest of the Spartan races, delivers 20 obstacles over 3 miles and will be held June 12.

Both days will also have kids races for ages 4-14. These will include obstacles on courses ranging from a half mile to two miles, depending on age. A competitive 2-mile course heat will be offered both Saturday and Sunday.

There will be military static displays and booths set up throughout the festival area. This is the ninth year Fort Carson Directorate of Family and Morale has partnered with Spartan Race Inc. to offer races to Fort Carson and local community residents.

Visit the Spartan website for more information.