FORT CARSON, Colo. — On May 26, Fort Carson will honor fallen soldiers who lost their lives while on deployment.

Since 2004, Fort Carson has commemorated soldiers from the Mountain Post who have lost their lives fighting in support of overseas operations. A total of 403 names of fallen military servicemen and women are inscribed on the memorial stones. No new names will be added this year.

The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on May 26 at the Mountain Post Warrior Memorial located in Kit Carson Park near Gate 1. Visitors who are coming form off post should take Nelson Boulevard located just off of State Highway 115. From there, they will be directed to parking that will not require access to post. Gate 1, the installation’s main access control point, will close to outbound traffic 20 minutes prior to the event and close to inbound traffic five minutes prior to the event. It will reopen after the ceremony is complete.

Individuals from on post who are attending the memorial ceremony should park in the lot off of Harr Avenue (on post), and use the pedestrian gate to access the event site. As a reminder, appropriate identification will be required to re-enter the installation following the ceremony.

No pets will be allowed at this event with the exception of service animals. Glass bottles and fire arms are prohibited.

Maj. Gen. David Hodne, the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson commanding general, will be the keynote speaker.