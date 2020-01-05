Fort Carson tightens security on post

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Sunday afternoon Fort Carson announced it was suspending the Trusted Traveler Program for entry on post until further notice.

The Trusted Traveler Program allows uniformed service members, their spouses, and DOD employees to escort guests on post without the guests having to show ID.

Sunday the post said on Facebook:

If there is a DOD identification card holder in the vehicle, all other vehicle occupants over the age of 18 must show a state or federally issued photo identification card to access Fort Carson Fort Carson Facebook Post

They added that people should allow extra time when entering that gates.

A Fort Carson representative could not confirm this was because of actions in the Middle East but did say no deployment orders for Fort Carson soldiers have been announced at this time.