Fort Carson soldiers deploy to Indiana for Guardian Response exercise

FORT CARSON, Colo. – About 50 Soldiers with the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division will deploy to Camp Atterbury, Indiana (CAIN), to participate in the Guardian Response (GR) exercise in April and return to Fort Carson in May.

Guardian Response is the mission command validation exercise in which the Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), 4th CAB Soldiers will assume the role of Task Force Aviation during a simulated Defense Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear defense (DCRF) emergency.

The 4th CAB will assume the DCRF (CBRN) Response Force mission on Oct 1. This mission tasks the unit to be prepared to act as the aviation element in a disaster situation in the United States.

The GR exercise and the DCRF mission are Defense Support of Civil Authority missions (DSCA). The 4th CAB, acting in the role of TF Aviation, will fall under Joint Task Force Civil Support, a civilian JTF. Civilian agencies will have operational control over the Department of Defense units.

DSCA missions have their own sets of rules, boundaries and procedures.

The GR exercise will test not only how 4th CAB Soldiers operate as the TF Aviation command and control element, but how well they can fit into a civil authority command structure.