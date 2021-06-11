Fort Carson soldier will represent Colorado in the 2021 Miss America competition

FORT CARSON, Colo. — A Fort Carson soldier is now the winner of the 2021 Miss Colorado competition.

Spc. Maura Spence won the title Tuesday in Parker, Colorado. She is the first active-duty soldier to win the title.

The 21-year-old proudly represented Fort Carson, where she’s lived for the last two years and worked as an intelligence analyst.

“This organization has helped me to grow over the last eight years in ways I couldn’t see until I came out the other end. The best part: it will continue to push me as I serve Colorado for the next year,” Spence said in a Facebook post about the win.

Spence will now go on to compete in the 100th Miss America this December.