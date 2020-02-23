Fort Carson soldier wanted; believed to be with missing endangered teen

FOUNTAIN, COLO.– Fountain Police are looking for an active duty Fort Carson soldier who took off with a teenager after police say he shot a man.

Police say around 8:45 p.m. at 7055 Alegre Circle, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Stephen Cruz Sandoval.

He is described as a white male, 5’9”, 160 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. There is currently a warrant for his arrest on felony level charges.

Police say Sandoval should be considered armed and dangerous.

During the investigation, Police say Sandoval fled the area with 17-year-old Keloe Roxie-Malia Tata. She is to be considered missing/endangered.

Tata is described as a white female, 5’3”, 115 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say they are believed to be traveling in a 2015 Blue Hyundai Genesis, with Colorado license plate ACV-I84.

Fountain Police Department’s investigations division has assumed responsibility for the investigation.