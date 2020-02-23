1  of  7
Closings and Delays
Cross Fellowship Church Ellicott Open Door Community Church St. Benedict Catholic Church Temple Shalom Schools The Church at Woodmoor The Springs Vineyard Vista Grande Baptist Church

Fort Carson soldier wanted; believed to be with missing endangered teen

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: NEWS10

FOUNTAIN, COLO.– Fountain Police are looking for an active duty Fort Carson soldier who took off with a teenager after police say he shot a man.

Police say around 8:45 p.m. at 7055 Alegre Circle, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Stephen Cruz Sandoval.

He is described as a white male, 5’9”, 160 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. There is currently a warrant for his arrest on felony level charges.

Police say Sandoval should be considered armed and dangerous.

During the investigation, Police say Sandoval fled the area with 17-year-old Keloe Roxie-Malia Tata. She is to be considered missing/endangered.

Tata is described as a white female, 5’3”, 115 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say they are believed to be traveling in a 2015 Blue Hyundai Genesis, with Colorado license plate ACV-I84.

Fountain Police Department’s investigations division has assumed responsibility for the investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local