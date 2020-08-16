Fort Carson soldier, passenger killed in motorcycle crash

COLORADO SPRINGS– Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating after two people died in a crash involving a motorcycle and a Hummer on I-25 near the Academy exit early Sunday morning.

CSP says around 12:30 a.m., a 2017 Harley Davidson driven by a 42-year-old Fort Carson soldier drove the wrong way on the northbound off-ramp to South Academy.

A 2003 Hummer H2 driven by a 63-year-old man was northbound on Interstate 25.

The front of the Harley Davidson impacted the front of the Hummer causing the motorcycle to travel in the opposite direction.

Both the driver of the motorcycle and passenger, a 39-year-old female, were killed in the crash. Their identities have not been released.

The driver of the Hummer suffered minor injuries and the passenger, a 56-year-old female, sustained serious injuries.

Both the Hummer and motorcycle caught fire from the collision.

The crash remains under investigation. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.