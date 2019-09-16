Fort Carson soldier arrested for child prostitution

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police confirm a teen soldier stationed at Fort Carson was arrested in late August for multiple felony charges related to child prostitution.

19-year-old David Guerra was arrested by Fort Carson Military Police on a Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) warrant. He faces multiple felony charges including soliciting for child prostitution, patronizing a prostituted child, inducement of child prostitution, and keeping a place of child prostitution.

According to police, one of the victims alerted authorities that Guerra proposed a sex-for-hire arrangement.

Guerra is from Adelanto, California and is a Cavalry Scout with 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, according to Fort Carson. He’s been in the Army for one year.

Police believe there could be more victims that haven’t been identified yet.

If anyone believes they were a victim of Guerra or has any information on additional victims, please contact (719) 444-7729. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.