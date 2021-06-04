Fort Carson Sgt. Maj. faces charges of sexual misconduct involving underage girls

FORT CARSON, Colo. — A Fort Carson Sergeant Major facing charges of sexual misconduct involving underage girls will be going to trial next week.

According to the charge sheet, 51-year-old Sgt. Maj. Benito Perez faces four charges of sexual assault, five charges related to “indecent” communications and a charge of violating Army command policy by fraternizing with a junior enlisted soldier under his responsibility.

The alleged crimes began in May 2008 and happened in El Paso, Texas, Lawton, Oklahoma, Kuwait, Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Colorado Springs, and Fort Carson.

According to charging documents, in 2008 and 2009 while in Texas Perez allegedly coerced a girl under the age of 16 to undress in front of him. Perez was also charged with sexual assault for allegedly fondling the girl.

Between 2009 and 2011, while in Oklahoma Perez attempted to undress a girl under the age of 16, according to charge sheets.

While stationed in Kuwait, in 2013 until July 2014 Perez allegedly attempted to persuade an underage girl to “engage in sexual activity.”

Between 2016 and 2017, Perez is charged with four counts of communicating “indecent language” while at Camp Atterbury, Indiana and Fort Carson. In June of 2017, Perez is accused of asking a Colorado Springs victim to “do a squat for me with your thong and just put the phone on the floor when you do it.”

Perez pleaded not guilty, according to court records. The trial is set to begin Monday, June 7.