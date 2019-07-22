Fort Carson plans artillery exercises this week

Fort Carson plans artillery firing exercises for the week of July 22.

FORT CARSON, Colo. — You will likely hear lots of activity this week from various training areas around Fort Carson.

The Mountain Post says the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division will conduct field artillery firing exercises Wednesday through Friday.

The purpose of the exercises is to prepare 2nd IBCT, 4th Inf. Div. Soldiers and leaders for future missions.

Increased dust and noise levels from this exercise should be expected during throughout this time period, due to large-caliber training with live munitions.

Noise complaints during this time should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-9849.