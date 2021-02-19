Fort Carson offers COVID vaccine to 65 and older

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

FORT CARSON, Colo. – Fort Carson is currently offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments to TRICARE beneficiaries 65-years and older beginning Feb. 26, at the William “Bill” Reed Special Events Center.

To book an appointment, please call the Colorado Military Health System Access to Care Line at (719) 526-2273. Vaccines are by appointment only, walk-ins are not permitted. Enrollment at Evans Army Community Hospital is not necessary for TRICARE beneficiaries to receive the vaccine.

Fort Carson is following the Department of Defense COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, which is based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention distribution schedule. Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations are administered as a shot in the arm in two doses approximately 28 days apart.

Fort Carson remains in the 1B phase of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Vaccine Distribution Plan. In addition to offering vaccines to TRICARE beneficiaries age 65-years and older, Evans Army Community Hospital continues to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers and emergency services personnel, national critical capabilities, and Soldiers preparing to deploy to locations outside of the continental U.S. (OCONUS).