Fort Carson launches autonomous vehicle pilot program

FORT CARSON, Colo. — U.S. Ignite announced the launch of a smart transportation testbed and autonomous vehicle pilot program in coordination with Fort Carson.

With a focus on reducing transportation costs, improving public safety, and delivering faster services. The $4 million joint endeavor is designed to serve as a model for future smart military installations nationally.

The program will also include a sophisticated data sharing initiative between Fort Carson and Colorado Springs.

Phase one of the Fort Carson program will begin with the deployment of up to two automated shuttles on site.

