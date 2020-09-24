Fort Carson hosting annual blood drive to support troops

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson soldiers are rolling up their sleeves to help fellow soldiers serving overseas.

The Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) is holding a massive blood drive on post to collect blood which will then be shipped to help soldiers in need.

The blood drive will be held Wednesday, September 23 through Thursday, September 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Elkhorn Catering and Conference Center on post.

Colonel Jennifer Marin, the Officer in Charge at Robertson and Fort Leonard Wood Blood Donor Centers, said, “Without blood donations and blood donors we won’t have the supplies to save people’s lives. Everybody that gives saves a life; we essentially take one product and make it into two. So everybody has a chance to save two lives today and tomorrow.”

What’s unique about this blood drive is every donation is taken from a soldier to give to other soldiers.

This year due to the pandemic, the ASBP will test all donated blood for COVID – 19 antibodies. Any personnel who test positive will be notified and encouraged to donate convalescent plasma. The plasma collected through the department’s COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Program will be used to treat critically ill patients, support the development of an effective treatment against the disease, and maintain mission readiness.

Because of installation access requirements, only those with regular access to military facilities are eligible for this program. Eligible donor groups include Active Duty Service members, their family members, military retirees, and civil service employees.

>> Click here to learn more about the Armed Services Blood Program