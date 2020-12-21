Fort Carson hospital receives COVID-19 vaccines for distribution

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Fort Carson Evans Army Community Hospital (EACH) will begin a vaccine implementation plan on Tuesday after receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

EACH is initially providing the COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers and emergency services personnel as part of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan mandated by the Department of Defense.

Vaccines will be offered to EACH patients, including military family members and retirees, at a later date once prioritized groups and individuals have been vaccinated in accordance with the DoD’s Population Schema.

The COVID-19 vaccine is voluntary. Fort Carson is the first military installation in Colorado to receive it.

To learn more about the first phases of the DoD Distribution plan, visit: https://go.usa.gov/xA3RZ