FORT CARSON, Colo. — An event designed to help service members transition out of the Military and back into civilian life will be happening on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22.

Fort Carson says, the Hiring our Heroes Summit is designed to help those who are currently serving, or who have served in the past re-integrate into the civilian workforce. Fort Carson recommends service members who are within 18 months of separation from the Military come to the event.

The summit begins Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fort Carson’s HUB, with a social-networking opportunity. Fort Carson says it will be open to community partners, employers, transitioning service members, and their spouses.

On Thursday there are two events scheduled, and the first takes place from 8 a.m. to noon at McMahon Auditorium. There will be seminars on several career fair-related topics including; a keynote speaker, industry panels and transition-related workshops.

The second event on Thursday will be the Career Fair, which takes place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the William “Bill” Reed Special Events Center. The fair will feature 85 company representatives from various employment sectors.

Registration for the event and information is on the Hiring our Heroes website.