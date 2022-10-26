(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — Fort Carson is implementing changes to multiple gates around the mountain post.

These changes were announced by Brandy Gill, Garrison Public Affairs Chief, Media Relations Installation Management Command in a press release. Gill states, “In an effort to better balance current installation access point usage and manning requirements, Fort Carson will implement changes to Gates 2 and 4 operations beginning Monday, [Oct. 31, 2022].”

Gate 2, north of Gate 1, off Highway 115, will be closed indefinitely as of Monday Oct. 31, 2022 at 6 p.m. It is currently open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gate 4 also known as the B Street Gate will only be open Monday-Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. starting Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Gate 4 is currently open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Gate 5 will operate on the same schedule which includes being closed for federal holidays, weekends, and “Days of No Scheduled Activities (DONSAs).”

Gates 6, off Highway 115 and Wilderness Road, and 19, off Charter Oak Ranch Road, are staying on their current schedule of Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. while being closed on weekends, federal holidays, and DONSAs.

“Gates 1, 3, and 20 will remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Gill said. “Fort Carson realizes these changes may impact those who commute to and from the installation. We recommend all personnel identify alternate routes and prepare for these changes in advance to ensure commutes are not seriously affected.”