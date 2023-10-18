(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — A former youth pastor in Fountain has been convicted of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor after more than a year-long investigation by the Fountain Police Department (FPD).

According to FPD, on Friday, Oct. 13, Jeffery Williams was convicted of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – Possession and Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – Enticement.

Courtesy: FPD, the photo is of Jeffery Williams taken in Nov. 2022

The conviction comes a year after FPD began its investigation into Williams after the report of an adult youth pastor sending sexually explicit material to a minor who attended his youth group.

The investigation eventually led to Williams’ arrest, who was a pastor with the Salvation Army from 2013 to 2017 when it was located in the 900 block of North Santa Fe Avenue in Fountain.

On Nov. 10, 2022, Williams turned himself in and was later booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on the charges of Unlawful Sexual Communication in a Position of Trust and Obscenity.

“The Salvation Army has been extremely helpful and we are thankful for their assistance throughout this investigation,” wrote FPD on Wednesday, Oct. 18.