(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — A former youth pastor in Fountain is facing charges of Unlawful Sexual Communication in a Position of Trust and Obscenity after he turned himself into the Fountain Police Department (FPD) earlier this month.

According to FPD, on Oct. 13, 2022, it began an investigation into the report of an adult youth pastor sending sexually explicit material to a minor who attended his youth group.

The investigation eventually led to the arrest of 38-year-old, Jeffery Williams. FPD said that from 2013 to 2017, Williams was a pastor with the Salvation Army, when it was located in the 900 block of North Santa Fe Avenue in Fountain.

On Nov. 10, Williams turned himself in and was later booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

FPD Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating any additional witnesses or victims who may have information pertaining to this case. If you have any information, please contact Corporal Tori Slater at (719) 382-4288.

To remain anonymous, contact call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.