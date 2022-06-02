COLORADO SPRINGS — A man who lived in Colorado Springs has been arrested on two counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

In July of 2021, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Crimes Against Children Unit initiated an investigation into a report of a sexual assault on a child occurring between 2015 and 2017. During the investigation, detectives identified a second juvenile victim of sexual abuse that occurred between 2008 and 2010.

On April 13, 2022, an arrest warrant was issued for 63-year-old Carlton Ranquist for two counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and two counts of sexual exploitation of children. Mr. Ranquist was living in St. Albans, Maine and was arrested and taken into custody on April 20, 2022 by the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office. Ranquist was extradited to Colorado Springs and is currently in custody at the El Paso County Jail.

The investigation revealed that around 2013, when Ranquist lived in Colorado Springs, he had volunteered as a Bible Study teacher at Colorado Springs Central Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Colorado Springs.

CSPD Special Victims detectives are actively seeking additional information, including potential unreported incidences involving the suspect. If anyone has any information or was a victim of Ranquist, they are urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.