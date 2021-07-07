Former VillaSports employee convicted of sexually assaulting children sentenced to probation

COLORADO SPRINGS — A former Colorado Springs fitness club employee convicted of sexually assaulting two underage girls and trying to assault two others will not have to spend any time in prison.

On Wednesday, a judge ruled that 23-year-old Ryan Callins will be required to register as a sex offender. In addition, the judge sentenced Callins to probation. He had served 90 days in jail. He is prohibited from contacting anyone under 18 until he is given permission.

Callins used to work at VillaSport Athletic Club and Spa. He was found guilty of all six counts against him: two counts of sexual assault of a child by one in a position of trust, two counts of attempted sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, and two counts of attempting to coerce a child into sexual activity in April.

He allegedly initiated sexual contact with four kids while employed at VillaSport in the Villa Kids program in the fall of 2018. Callins was arrested in March of 2019.