Former Safe Streets fugitive arrested in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo.,– Pueblo Police say they have arrested a former Safe Streets Fugitive after he allegedly stole a car.

Police say around 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, officers were near N Hudson Street and E 13th Street when one of the officers spotted a Toyota Tacoma that he believed to have been reported stolen out of Colorado Springs.

The officers approached the vehicle and saw Lawrence Cabrera in the driver’s seat.

Cabrera was taken into custody for the stolen vehicle. Police say Cabrera was also wanted on two no-bond, full extradition, felony warrants.