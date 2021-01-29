Former Mitchell HS student starts petition to keep teachers

COLORADO SPRINGS — A former Mitchell High School student started a petition to keep School District 11 from releasing school staff.

All staff members at Mitchell High School were told they would be released from their jobs at the end of the school year. A letter was sent to Mitchell families this week saying the decision was made by the D11 Board of Education.

The petition has already received more than 700 signatures online.

“I’ve had a couple of old students stand up for them. They are in a vulnerable situation right now and they really can’t do anything about it,” Sierra Croom who started the petition said. “I had a couple of teachers reach out to me and I’m not sure if they have signed the petition.”

Staff members who are interested in staying at Mitchell for the next school year will be required to go through a re-application process. The district said the move was made due to state district standards after Mitchell was identified as a priority improvement school.