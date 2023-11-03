Editor’s Note: This article has been corrected to reflect an update by the Colorado Springs Police Department that the investigation began in September of 2022.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is seeking additional information from potential victims of unreported incidents after a former medical technician was recently arrested for an alleged sexual assault that took place at UCHealth Urgent Care on Janitell Road.

According to CSPD, in September of 2022, the Domestic Violence/Adult Sexual Assault Unit began the investigation, which uncovered that the victim had gone to the facility for a medical examination during which time the former medical technician, identified as 34-year-old Yash Raval, was accused of having sexual contact with her, which was outside the scope of the exam.

“Using various investigative tools and a search warrant, investigators were able to develop probable cause and issue an arrest warrant for the medical technician,” wrote police. CSPD said Raval was arrested for Felony Unlawful Sexual Contact and taken into custody on Oct. 18, 2023.

Courtesy: CSPD, photo is of Yash Raval

FOX21 News reached out to UCHealth for comment on Friday, Nov. 3, which issued the following statement:

“Ensuring the safety and care of our patients is UCHealth’s top priority. UCHealth is aware of the situation and is working with the Colorado Springs Police Department during its investigation. The employee is not currently working for us.”

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are actively seeking additional information, including any potential unreported incidents that may reveal additional victims, according to CSPD.

Anyone with information or who believes they are a victim of an unreported incident, in this case, is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.