Former El Paso County Deputy sentenced for causing deadly crash

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Deputy Quinlan Linebaugh Photo courtesy Widefield District 3. No mugshot of Linebaugh was immediately available. 

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Quinlan Linebaugh, a former deputy was sentenced Thursday for two counts of careless driving resulting in death and two counts of careless driving resulting in injury.

The Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Linebaugh was sentenced to four years of probation, 60 days jail or work release, and 500 hours of community service.

Linebaugh was found guilty in September and did not testify during the five-day bench trial.

Investigators said Kenneth and Dorothy Wuerfele were on their way to a movie on July 24th, 2018. That’s when Linebaugh tried to speed around a car, hitting a dump truck that then hit the Wuerfele’s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local