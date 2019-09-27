Former El Paso County Deputy found guilty of causing deadly crash

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A former deputy was found guilty on multiple counts of careless driving after causing a car crash that killed an Elbert couple.

Quinlan Linebaugh did not testify during the five day bench trial.

He was found guilty on all two counts of careless driving resulting in death and two counts of careless driving resulting in injury. He did not comment to any media after the verdict.

Investigators said Kenneth and Dorothy Wuerfele were on their way to a movie on July 24th, 2018. That’s when Linebaugh tried to speed around a car, hitting a dump truck that then hit the Wuerfele’s.

Linebaugh sentencing is scheduled for December 12.

He could face up to four years behind bars.