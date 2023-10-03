(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A former District 49 board member is now denying all allegations against her following her arrest on Saturday, Sept. 30 by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Ivy Liu is now facing charges of Felony Menacing, Second-Degree Criminal Tampering, and False Imprisonment, according to her lawyer, David Cook. According to Cook, the incident unfolded on Arroyo Street and involved another individual, Andrew King.

Cook asserted that this incident was a justified act of self-defense, “We believe these allegations are false and we will fight these charges vigorously in court.”

FOX21 reached out to Liu, who has now been released on bond, aligned with her attorney’s statement. “These are false charges, based on untrue allegations, and I will be found not guilty at trial,” said Liu.

D49 declined to comment on the situation since Liu is no longer affiliated with the district.

This is a developing story, and FOX21 will continue to cover this as more information becomes available to us.