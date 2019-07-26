Former CSUP Thunderwolf looks to make Broncos 53-man roster

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Deyon Sizer has a chance to realize a childhood dream. The former CSUP Thunderwolf is now a defensive lineman for the Denver Broncos looking to make the 53-man roster.

“It would be a dream come true,” Sizer said after Thursday’s practice at the UCHealth Training Center. “That’s what I’m working for right now. That’s everybody’s dream to be on the 53-man roster, and I’m focused on grinding out, getting better.”

He’s an undrafted rookie, an Aurora native, a Colorado kid through and through. He was an All-RMAC first team selection his last two seasons at CSU-Pueblo, and grew up a Denver Broncos fan.

“I used to come to the practices and watch them. Being on the other side of the line, the feeling is indescribable. It truly is,” he said. “I used to watch guys like [Derek] Wolfe and Von Miller, and to call them teammates now is indescribable. That’s the only word I can use right now.”

Sizer finished his senior season at CSU-Pueblo with 5.5 sacks to rank fourth on the team. He finished the year with 56 tackles and performed well enough to earn an invite to the Cleveland Browns rookie mini camp. Shortly after the workout in Cleveland, Sizer found his fit in Denver.

“You’ve got to respect him,” Broncos nose tackle Shelby Harris said. “He was a tryout kid and made it, so they see potential in him. He’s not a bad player. It’s just the change in the level of competition. At first you have to understand the change of speed, but he’s getting it just as quickly as all the other rookies, so mad respect for all that, but he’s definitely going out there and proving himself.”

With the chance to play for his hometown team, Sizer isn’t letting the dream slip away.

“My motto to me has just been give everything I can at every rep,” he said. “At the end of the day, I can look myself in the mirror and say I did everything I could.”