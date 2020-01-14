Former Colorado Springs gym trainer pleads guilty to sexual contact

COLORADO SPRINGS — A former gym employee plead guilty on Tuesday for inappropriately touching multiple women at a gym he used to work at.

According to court documents, Gabriel Scott Rainey pleaded guilty to three counts of felony sexual contact-fake medical exam and practicing massage therapy without a license felony.

The first patron of Life Time Fitness reported to police that Rainey touched her vagina and breasts without her consent as he was giving her a massage. CSPD interviewed another victim in late February. Rainey was arrested in April.

Life Time Fitness said Rainey was a trainer for their gym and as part of a trainer’s role, they also help clients stretch after their workouts but he was never hired as a massage therapist and was not authorized to conduct massages.

Rainey is set for sentencing on April 13.