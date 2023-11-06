(COLORADO) — A former Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) forensic scientist is the subject of an internal affairs and criminal investigation after anomalies were discovered in her work.

According to the CBI, anomalies in Yvonne “Missy” Woods’ work were discovered when the CBI was reviewing a sampling of cases as part of an internal process. The CBI said it is currently conducting an Internal Affairs investigation in conjunction with experts from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Additionally, the CBI is working to identify an outside state investigative agency to conduct a criminal investigation.

The anomalies were discovered in Woods’ work as part of the DNA testing lab. Woods was a 29-year veteran of the Forensic Services section, though she is no longer employed with the CBI, the agency said.

As part of this comprehensive investigation, a meticulous review of Woods’ work is being conducted. The CBI also said its Forensic Service is undertaking an exhaustive review of its testing procedures and processes to maintain confidence in its integrity as a forensic lab.

“These are extremely serious allegations, and I want to assure the public and our public safety partners that the CBI is committed to conducting a complete review of this matter to ensure the integrity of this critical function remains intact,” said Department of Public Safety Executive Director Stan Hilkey.

The CBI said it is in the process of notifying its public safety partners as it continues to review the cases potentially impacted.