Former cadet turned Thunderbird pilot to fly over Air Force Academy graduation

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Air Force Thunderbirds will take to the southern Colorado sky Saturday for the Air Force Academy graduation.

FOX21 sat down with one Thunderbird pilot who actually graduated from the Academy himself, and says while this year’s ceremony is going to look a lot different, the Thunderbirds team is still going to make it special for the class of 2020.

Meet Slot Pilot #4 for the Air Force Thunderbirds, Major Zane Taylor.

“This is my first year on the team. Typically you’ll get two years on the team and then you’ll go back to the combat Air Forces,” said Maj. Taylor.

It’s also his first time flying over the graduation of the exact military academy that prepared him to serve our country.

“I graduated from the Academy about ten years ago, almost exactly. The whole time you’re at the Academy you dream of your graduation. When I was at the Academy, I always dreamed of the Thunderbirds flying over and throwing my hat in the air,” said Maj. Taylor.

A Thunderbirds demonstration is typically flown with six aircraft.

“As far as my position goes, I’m right there in the middle. It’s kind of my job to not only fly that position but since I’m the only pilot looking forward, I can act as somewhat safety observer,” said Maj. Taylor.

The ceremony this year is being held at the Terrazzo on base, so it won’t be the normal air show.

“What we’re doing is we’re adding in those 7 and 8 numbered pilots to make our biggest formation that we can fly, which is called the Super Delta,” said Maj. Taylor.

This is something not even Maj. Taylor is sure has ever been done at an Air Force Academy graduation before.

“We still want to make it really special for those cadets. I think it’s really important that we fly,” said Maj. Taylor.

The Thunderbirds also plan to do fly-bys at 42 medical facilities across Colorado, in a show of support for the health care workers and first responders on the front lines.

You will have plenty of chances to spot the F-16s, but they want to remind people to adhere to stay at home and social distancing guidelines.