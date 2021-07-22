Former Broncos assistant coach passes away following cycling accident

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp died of injuries suffered in an accident when he was struck by a car while riding a bicycle near his home in California. He was 58 years old.

Knapp’s family released a statement through the team that the longtime NFL assistant coach died Thursday afternoon. The family said in the statement that Knapp never regained consciousness after being struck in the city of San Ramon in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Knapp was hired by the Jets in January as part of new coach Robert Saleh’s staff, serving as the passing game specialist. Among Knapp’s primary roles was to help develop quarterback Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall draft pick.

Knapp spent the 2013-16 seasons in Denver in multiple roles. He is survived by his wife and three daughters.