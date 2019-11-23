Former Air Force Academy baseball standout killed in training accident

COLORADO SPRINGS — Air Force second lieutenant Travis Wilkie, a 2018 graduate of the Air Force Academy, was killed in a training accident Thursday, Nov. 21, at Vance Air Force Base in Enid, Oklahoma.

According to the Air Force Academy, Wilkie, a native of San Diego died in an aircraft mishap Thursday while he was going through undergraduate pilot training. The cause of the accident, which involved two planes, is under investigation.

“There are no words that can ease the pain of such a loss. Travis’s energy, cheerfulness, and genuineness made him the friend everyone loved, the teammate everyone leaned on, and the man that everyone admired. His irreplaceable character makes this tragedy even more painful for those who knew and loved Travis, and it will fuel all of us to continue to love and honor Travis for the rest of our lives. Words cannot adequately express what an amazing young man and teammate Travis was and what he meant to our baseball family. Our hearts are broken.” Mike Kazlausky, Air Force Baseball Head Coach

The Air Force Academy released a statement on Friday:

“The Academy family is grieving a deeply felt loss today. We are incredibly saddened to hear of the tragic news out of Vance Air Force Base, where two Airmen were killed in a T-38 crash yesterday morning, including 2018 graduate 2nd Lt Travis Wilkie. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Travis’ family, friends and the entire Vance AFB community during this unimaginably difficult time. A cadet, a student, and an athlete, Travis made a profound impact upon those he knew here at USAFA. Words cannot even begin to describe how greatly he will be missed by his Academy and Air Force family.” Air Force Academy

No further information has been released at this time.