Forest service prepares for prescribed pile burning in southern Colorado

PUEBLO, Colo. – The Pike San Isabel National Forests Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands are preparing for prescribed pile burning on National Forest System lands, as conditions allow.

“Prescribed fire is an effective land management tool used to reduce the accumulation of hazardous fuels and to lessen the impacts of future wildfires,” said Bill King, fire management staff officer.

The piles consist of small trees, tops, and limbs cut and piled during hazardous fuel management projects. These projects help improve forest health, minimize risk to firefighters, and improve public safety. Once ignited, burns may continue for several days to several weeks. Smoke may linger after the burn is complete and may be visible from many locations.

Prescribed fire smoke may affect your health. For more information see: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health

Targeted projects:

South Platte Ranger District

Bear Creek and Bear Mountain, north of County Road 67 (Douglas County)

Long Scraggy, Night Hawk, Osprey, and Ouzel along the South Platte River corridor (Jefferson County)

Spring Creek, Dell, Raleigh Peak and Little Morrison south of Buffalo Creek along highway 126 (Jefferson County)

Payne Gulch, near community of Bailey (Park County)

South Park Ranger District

Lake George East, surrounding the Lake George Work Center (Park County)

County Road 98, both sides of Park County Road 98, SSW of Wagon Tongue Reservoir (Park County)

Road Gulch, FR 240 and Park County Road 98, SSW of Wagon Tongue Reservoir (Park County)

Salida Ranger District

Poncha Loop, west of Poncha Pass (Saguache and Chaffee County)

Leadville Ranger District

Tennessee Creek, southeast side of Turquoise Lake off of County Road 9 (Lake County)

Pikes Peak Ranger District

Several locations north of Divide along County Road 51, and along the 717 trails between the Phantom Creek trailhead and Forest Service Road 355.

The north/northeast side of Pikes Peak along the Pike’s Peak Highway near Crowe Gulch trailhead.

North of Woodland Park off Highway 67, just off Painted Rocks Road (County Road 78).

West of Woodland Park on Highway 24 near Charis Bible College along County Road 25.

The Monument Fire Center, west of the town of Monument.

East of Woodland Park off Rampart Range Road between Forest Service Roads 306 (Rampart Reservoir area) and Forest Service Road 320 (Mt. Herman Road).

San Carlos Ranger District

12-Mile, in the vicinity of San Isabel and near State Highways 78 and 165 (Custer and Pueblo Counties)

Alvarado, approximately 6 miles southwest of Westcliffe, at the end of County Road 140 (Custer County)

Bear Gulch, approximately 13 miles east-northeast of Westcliffe, along Forest Service Road 274 (Custer County)

Black Mountain, approximately 10 miles north of Gardner, in the vicinity of Forest Service Roads 630 and 634 (Huerfano County)

Cuchara, approximately 7.5 miles east-northeast of Cuchara, at the end of County Road 360 (Huerfano County)

Gibson, approximately 10 miles west of Westcliffe, along Forest Service Road 173 (Custer County)

Greenhorn, along the crest of the Wet Mountains, near Forest Service Road 401 and along Forest Service Road 369 (Custer and Huerfano Counties)

Comanche National Grassland

Sand Canyon (20 miles WSW of Campo, CO; Baca County)

Purgatoire Canyon (near Dinosaur Track site; Las Animas County)

Cimarron National Grassland