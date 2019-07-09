Forest fire crews put out abandoned campfires over the Fourth of July weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Just because we’ve seen more rain than usual, Forest Service fire crews say that does not mean we can let down our guard when camping.

Because an abandoned campfire. can turn into a wildfire.

Southern Colorado saw it last year with the Chateau Fire in Teller County. Three campers started a fire during a fire ban and destroyed thousands of acres.

Dawn Sanchez is the Fire Prevention Technician with the Pikes Peak Ranger District, Sanchez said people need to be more responsible about putting out campfires.

“It’s a workload for us every Sunday to go out and clean up these campfires, and it’s not something, we should be doing,” said

However, Sanchez said these things do not just happen on holiday weekends.

“We did have a large number this weekend, but this is something we see every weekend,” said Sanchez.

She posted the video below of an abandoned campfire saying there were more than 20 of these left alone only in the Pike and San Isabel forest lands just this weekend. The water was still hot enough to boil water and one had even spread outside the fire ring.

While this campfire may look like it’s out it still has enough heat to instantly boil water. Crews spent most of today putting out campfires that were abandoned by campers. Please put your campfires out cold before you leave them. #DrownStirFeel pic.twitter.com/FXwyK4oQFI — USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) July 7, 2019

Sanchez said typically people wait to put out their campfire until the end, she recommends, doing it first thing on the day you are leaving because its a process.

First, drown it.

Second, stir the fire with a shovel.

Third, feel. If it’s too hot to touch its too hot to leave.

The coals will be hotter the longer the fire was burning. so repeat all three steps until you can touch the coals. If it’s too hot to touch its too ho tot leave.

“When somebody starts a campfire they are responsible for that fire, from the beginning when they start it until its completely out cold,” Sanchez said.

Though enforcement is hard they do say, if you’re caught abandoning a campfire the fine is anywhere between $300 – $5,000 and 6 months in jail. Also, Dawn recommends stirring with a shovel, not a flammable piece of wood like I was doing there.