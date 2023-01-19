(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A man responsible for three homicides in 2018 has been confirmed through forensic testing, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO).

EPSO said that William Bacorn, who was 18-year’s-old at the time of the murders, was found to be responsible for the death of three individuals, which was confirmed through collected evidence and forensic testing.

Courtesy: EPSO, 72-year-old Larry Nelson, and 70-year-old Pamela Nelson.

On April 14, 2018, deputies were called to the 13500 block of Hobby Horse Lane in the Hanover area about 22 miles southeast of Fountain for a welfare check, shortly before 2 a.m. Arriving officers found 72-year-old Larry Nelson and 70-year-old Pamela Nelson dead at the scene.

On July 22, 2018, deputies were called to a homicide that occurred in the 12300 block of Highway 94, east of Colorado Springs. The victim was 46-year-old Gustavo Del Sol Sanchez. Later that day, the suspect was located in the 19200 block of Loop Road, by the EPSO SWAT Team.

The suspect, later identified as Bacorn, shot at an EPSO deputy and in return was shot and killed by one of EPSO’s SWAT Team members.

While investigating the Del Sol Sanchez homicide, detectives received information that confirmed Bacorn was also responsible for the Nelson homicides. Multiple labs conducted forensic testing on evidence collected at the crime scenes to determine if Bacorn and any other persons were involved.

The final round of testing was completed in December 2022, which confirmed Bacorn’s involvement. No evidence was found linking other individuals to the crime.

Due to Bacorn’s death in 2018, the case has been closed, according to EPSO.

“Our sincere condolences go to the friends and family of Larry Nelson, Pamela Nelson, and Gustavo Del Sol Sanchez,” stated the Sheriff’s Office.