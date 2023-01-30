(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Forbes has compiled its travel bucket list for 2023, or its top 50 destinations to vacation in the new year, and included Colorado Springs on its list for ‘Best Places to Travel in 2023.’

Highlighting the beautiful scenery of Colorado Springs, Forbes mentioned Garden of the Gods as the perfect place to go hiking, enjoy the views, or even go horseback riding with family. The U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center were also highlighted in the article.

Forbes also alluded to our many places across the Pikes Peak Region to grab a drink. “Unique microbreweries abound with over three dozen dotting the map offering no shortage of local flair,” read the article.

Forbes also listed the many places to stay in Colorado Springs for visitors, giving a special shout-out to the Antlers and Mining Exchange downtown.

