‘For someone who had this, this isn’t a joke’; Broncos player upset with Chiefs’ promoting tailgate

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KDVR) — Denver Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris had strong words about fans tailgating in Missouri following the Broncos loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Harris, who recently recovered from COVID-19, sent out a tweet before the game.

“So they really don’t care about covid in Missouri huh” shared Harris.

After the game, FOX31 spoke to Harris about the tweet.

“The one thing I’m most disappointed about is that they [the Chiefs] still have a tailgate camera. So you are promoting people getting together for a tailgate. From someone who had the virus, this is not a joke.” shared Harris.

Not only did Harris recover from COVID-19, he says his whole family had the coronavirus.

“My whole family went through this and for the Chiefs’ to be promoting a tailgate and we’re driving in here and I see tents full of 50 people…like I get it, we’re in Missouri and they don’t care but like it’s not about caring for myself, I’m caring for the next man, woman. We’re supposed to care about humanity. Be human.” shared Harris.

Harris went on to explain how taking simple steps can help others.

“People can’t follow the simplest things because they are “getting controlled and oh you’re sheep.” “Man, I don’t want to hear any of that. Be smart, social distance and wear a mask and let’s get over this together.” shared Harris.