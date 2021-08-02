Footage of Saturday’s housing march reveals confrontation between CSPD and protestors

The above footage has been edited.

The original video, which was approximately 7 minutes in length, was captured by individuals marching in protest for affordable housing on Saturday, July 31. It begins at the supposed moment of confrontation between their group and Colorado Springs Police Department officers.

FOX21 has requested body-worn camera footage from the CSPD officers who responded to the incident.

CSPD has released the following statement regarding the arrests of four protestors:

“When the demonstrators continued to block traffic, we deployed our officers to block traffic to make sure the demonstrators were not struck by vehicles. When it was safe to do so, our officers took four people into custody.” The Colorado Springs Police Department

CSPD requests anyone with any further information on Saturday’s protests to call them on their non-emergency phone number at 719-444-7000.

The department is currently searching for a protestor who assaulted an officer with a wooden object.