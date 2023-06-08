(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Food trucks in Colorado Springs are gearing up for another year of ‘Food Truck Tuesdays’ downtown, as the City and Pioneers Museum welcomes back the community favorite to Alamo Square Park (215 South Tejon Street).

This year, 10 food trucks selected by a committee will be taking part in Food Truck Tuesdays, which is set to kick off on Tuesday, June 13. The food trucks will be serving a variety of meals, snacks, and desserts every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through September 5.

Featured Food Trucks

Bobby’s World Cuisines

Lori Lynn’s Cookies and Cream

Lucy I’m Home

Lumpia House LLC

Mateo’s Catering

Porkbutt BBQ Ltd

Roc and Ro Sushi on the Go

Sapo Guapo Tacos

Sosas Pupuseria Food Truck

Tossed Food Truck

“Alamo Square Park and the historic 1903 El Paso County Courthouse have served as a community gathering space for more than 100 years,” said Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade. “We look forward to another year of bringing the community together in downtown Colorado Springs to explore the museum and enjoy delicious food this spring and summer.”