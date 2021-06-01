COLORADO SPRINGS — Food Truck Tuesdays return to downtown Colorado Springs on June 1 and run through August 31 in 2021.

This popular weekly offering will feature eight local food trucks serving a variety of meals, snacks, and desserts every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“The City of Colorado Springs and the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum are excited to bring back this weekly opportunity to enjoy local food trucks.” Said Mayor John Suthers. “The CSPM has been a place where the community gathers for more than 100 years, and this tradition is a great way to celebrate summer in downtown Colorado Springs.”

On “Food Truck Tuesdays,” you’ll find the following food trucks set up on the west lawn of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum (215 S. Tejon Street):

Ciao Down

Conrad’s Flava Fusion

The Springs Cupcake Truck

Go Fish

High Grade Catering and Food Truck

The Hot Box

Lucy I’m Home

Chef Bob’s Lobstah Trap

Mateo’s Catering and Personal Chef

The Meltdown

Munchies

Sapo Guapo Tacos

Scratch Mobile Kitchen

Solsage Food Truck

The Wildcard

Witty Pork Wood Fired Pizza

Follow #CSPMFTT for updates throughout the summer.