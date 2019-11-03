Food truck hires veterans to prevent homelessness

AURORA, COLO., (CNN) — One U.S. Army Veteran is hiring and training veterans to work at his food truck to prevent homelessness.

Michael Gropper is the owner of Full Battle Rattle Deli, and he knows how to make a good sandwich.

“I just put a lot of love into it. A good quality bread,” said Gropper.

That’s because he is from New York and grew up eating in New York delis. He also spent eight years as a Food Service Specialist in the United States Army. That means he knows how to take care of his soldiers, even after they leave the service.

“You know I always believed that when you’re discharged from service you’re not discharged from each other and it’s sad to see other veterans struggling. If I could create something to give them opportunities, why not?” said Gropper.

What he created is the Full Battle Rattle Deli, a food truck that feels more like a New York deli. It cruises the streets of Aurora, feeding people and providing jobs for veterans.

“It gives them an opportunity to get on their feet. We’re not just a food truck. We’re a vehicle for change,” said Gropper.

Veterans get the basic skills and training they will need for a career in the culinary arts. If customer reviews are any indication of what kind of cooks they will make, these vets are going to soar.

“They love it. They love the love that’s in the food. They love the cause. They love the sandwiches it’s just a great experience,” said Gropper.

Full Battle Rattle Deli will be at Civic Center Park in Denver for Veteran’s Day. You can also see the regular schedule here.