Follow-up report on clergy sex abuse uncovers additional 46 claims of abuse in Denver and Pueblo dioceses

PUEBLO, Colo.– An additional 46 people who were sexually abused by Catholic priests have come forward with substantiated claims of abuse since the Colorado Attorney General’s Office released its first report on clergy sex abuse last fall, according to a follow-up report released Tuesday.

Four of the newly identified priests served in the Pueblo Diocese. They are Monsignor Marvin Kapushion, Father Duane Repola, Father Carlos Trujillo, and Father Joseph Walsh.

Five of the newly identified priests served in the Denver Archdiocese. They are Father Kenneth Funk, Father Daniel Kelleher, Father James Moreno, Father Gregory Smith, and Father Charles Woodrich, who is also known as “Father Woody” in the community.

The following is a statement sent to FOX21 from Archbishop Samuel Aquila (Denver), Bishop Michael Sheridan (Colorado Springs), Bishop Stephen Berg (Pueblo), and Bishop Jorge Rodriguez (Denver):

“We hope and pray that this independent review and reparations process over the last two years has provided a measure of justice and healing for the survivors who came forward and shared their stories. We remain heart-broken by the pain they have endured, we again offer our deepest apologies for the past failures of the Church, and we promise that we will always pray for continued healing for them and their families. We as bishops continue to be willing to meet personally with survivors when they make

the request. Even those these specific programs have concluded, we will continue to work

with and support anyone who comes forward. We also hope that this process has demonstrated our commitment to continuing to

enhance and strengthen our child-protection policies so that the sins of the past do not

repeat themselves. We are grateful for the work completed by the Special Master to

thoroughly analyze our protocols and make sure they meet the highest of standards for

any youth-serving institution. We are encouraged that the findings of the supplemental report once again highlight that

our decades of work of proactively addressing this issue have been largely effective, as

evidenced by no known incidents in over 20 years, and over 90 percent of the known

incidents occurring 40 to 60 years ago. And after implementing the special master’s recommendations to further strengthen our policies, we believe Catholics and the general

public can feel confident that the Church is an extremely safe environment for children. It is also important to note, that all people who participated in the reparations program

had to report their allegation to law enforcement, and their allegations were independently reported by the dioceses as well. Therefore, we are confident that there

are no priests in active ministry with known substantiated allegations against them.

Finally, we believe the comprehensive review of our policies, and the independent and

non-adversarial reparations process, are models that can and should be duplicated to

further address the societal-wide issue of sexual abuse of minors. We agree with the Attorney General that other youth-serving institutions could consider

using a similar public review and reparations program to address this issue.” Statement from the Catholic Bishops of Colorado

Twenty-three of the children in the report were sexually abused by 13 diocesan priests serving in the Denver Archdiocese. Twenty-three of the children in the report were sexually abused by 12 diocesan priests serving in the Pueblo Diocese.

Here is a graph of the total number of victims by location:

All 46 newly substantiated child sex abuse incidents occurred between 1951 and 1999. Three-quarters of them occurred during the 1960s and 1970s.

Only 1 of those 46 incidents was not reported to law enforcement even though required by Colorado law when the victim first came forward in 2006.

16 of the 46 newly reported victims were abused after the relevant diocese was already on notice that the priest was a child sex abuser.

Here is a graph of the years in which abuse or misconduct was reported to the Diocese:

>>Click here to read the full document.