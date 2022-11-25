(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Focus on the Family sign, which can be seen at the corner of Briargate Parkway and Explorer Drive, was vandalized on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24.

Courtesy: FOX21 News Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

As of Friday, Nov. 25, the words were in the process of being covered by what appeared to be black tarps. They had previously covered the sign with clear plastic.

The vandalism said, “Their blood is on your hands five lives taken,” according to social media posts. 2 Corinthians 11:14-15 was also quoted on pieces of metal below the sign.

Jim Daly, President of Focus on the Family said, “We recognize the community is hurting in the aftermath of the reckless and violent actions of a very disturbed individual. This is a time for prayer, grieving, and healing, not vandalism and the spreading of hate. Focus on the Family is privileged to be one of many organizations in our city positioned to help and support the needs of struggling individuals and families.”

Focus on the Family has been accused of being anti-LBGTQ+ because it promotes traditional family values.

“The families of the five individuals killed in Saturday night’s senseless attack are in our prayers. We urge everyone to pray for peace and we also pray for the individual or group responsible for this mischievous and unwarranted defacing of our ministry’s property,” stated Daly.

FOX21 News has reached out to the Colorado Springs Police Department and has not received a response at this time.