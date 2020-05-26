Flyover in Pueblo honors first responders and veterans

PUEBLO, Colo. — Doss Aviation in Pueblo sent four of its airplanes to fly over locations of the city’s first responders, hospitals, law enforcement, and also veteran care homes as a show of support and to salute their service.

The four planes flew in close formation starting their flights of honor in Avondale over Pueblo Fire Department stations, then flying over Parkview Hospital and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s office, Pueblo Police Station, the fairgrounds (COVID-19 testing site), followed by other locations.

The flight path also included Veteran’s Nursing home in Florence and Pueblo’s Oakshire Veteran’s home.

“This was a really nice gesture by Doss to also show gratitude for the healthcare workers and first responders – it’s a good day,” said Captain Keith Miller, Pueblo Fire Department.